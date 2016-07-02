Here is our reading-themed Reading Log and Certificate Set to accompany our Get Hooked on a Book Two-Page Activity Set!



Our Reading Logs & Certificates are easy to print and ready to use. Once you and your young reader have decided on the amount of reading to be done, use a reading log to record the names of books, or the number of pages the child has read. When your reader has accomplished the goal, fill out this reading certificate and put it in a notebook, on the refrigerator or even in a frame to acknowledge the accomplishment. There are lots of different reading materials for children to choose from. Books are at the top of the list, but other reading materials may encourage reading and add an element of fun. Just for a guideline, some teachers and parents think that reading 200 pages = 1 book. You can adjust your reader's goals according to the level of difficulty of the material he or she is reading.



