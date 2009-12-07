This resource contains Lesson 3 from the Graphics In Me scheme of work. This lesson is moving towards the pupils developing their own graphic novel and organising the new ideas they have developed. Arranged around reading AFs.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • GraphicsInMeLesson3.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 7, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson plan

pdf, 2 MB

GraphicsInMeLesson3

Presentation

www.readmeresources.co.uk

Report a problem

Categories & Grades