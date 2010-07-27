A series of practical activities to support children in learning to Identify and write 1; knowing its place on a number line.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • lesson 17.pdf
  • questions page 17.pdf
  • poster 9.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 27, 2010

Lesson plan

pdf, 178 KB

lesson 17

Worksheet

pdf, 67 KB

questions page 17

Display and posters

pdf, 69 KB

poster 9

Report a problem

Categories & Grades