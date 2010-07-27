Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 3819 times
Viewed 6773 times
A series of practical activities to support children in learning to Identify and write 1; knowing its place on a number line.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 3819 times
Viewed 6773 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 27, 2010
Other resources by this author
CIMT
KS3 ASSESMENTS MEP Year 7 Diagnostic Tests
KS3 assessments on:Logic, Place Value, Graphs, Addition and Subtraction of Decimals, Angles, Multiplication of Decimals, Number Patterns and Sequen...
- (34)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CIMT
Angle Geometry (MEP – GCSE) worksheets
The topic of Angle Geometry from the GCSE books of the Mathematics Enhancement Program. For information about these resources and an index for the ...
- (16)
- FREE
CIMT
MEP Year 9 Diagnostic Tests/assessments
A set of Diagnostic tests to cover all the topics from the Year 9 Mathematics Enhancement Program course. The tests are differentiated and solution...
- (20)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
scoob_a
End of Year Quiz - Summer 2017
A fun, yet challenging, quiz to end the academic year with for KS3, 4 and even 5. Contains rounds on... *The School Year - questions about events a...
- (6)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
julianuc
Top Trump Cards Templates Bundle Publisher
It includes trump cards templates for Publisher. The templates can only be accessed with Microsoft Publisher (widely available now with an Office 3...
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
ReallLanguages
Myths and Legends - St George: English Comprehension and Interactive PowerPoint
There is enough material here for more than one lesson on myths and legends. An interactive PowerPoint shows the difference between myth and legend...
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
digilab-uniroma1
How chocolate is made. Team games, educational visits and chocolate: to become informed consumers
This lesson plan aims to make students pay more attention to what they eat: to think about the ingredients, how to understand them, and how they ar...
- (1)
- FREE
mxer25
Year 1 Numeracy planning
Initial thoughts on planning a Year 1 unit based on the new framework for Mathematics. This unit is data handling.
- (6)
- FREE
cathyd
Katie Morag Grandmother templates and associated resources
Outline pictures of Grannie Island and Grandma Mainland in a Word Document. I created the pictures in Paint to use for a display of children’s writ...
- (33)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
julianuc
Top Trump Cards Templates Bundle Publisher
It includes trump cards templates for Publisher. The templates can only be accessed with Microsoft Publisher (widely available now with an Office 3...
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
LivelyLearning
EUROPE QUIZ #1 50 MULTIPLE-CHOICE QUESTIONS
**THE GREAT BIG EUROPE QUIZ #1 - PERFECT AT ANY TIME OF THE SCHOOL YEAR AND LEARNING ABOUT ALL THINGS EUROPEAN AT THE SAME TIME! ** THE GREAT BIG E...
- (0)
- $2.82
LivelyLearning
EUROPE QUIZ 100 MULTIPLE-CHOICE QUESTIONS
**THE GREAT BIG EUROPE QUIZ - PERFECT FOR AT ANY TIME OF THE SCHOOL YEAR AND LEARNING ABOUT ALL THINGS EUROPEAN AT THE SAME TIME! ** This set combi...
- (1)
- $4.23