Mini-Lecture #10

In this video from University College London we look at how UCL Petrie Museum created an LGBT History Trail of objects that tell of homosexuality in ancient Egypt. It also considered some of the mythology and stories that construct ancient Egyptian sexuality.

John Johnston, who is pursuing a PhD in UCL Archaeology, describes a few of the objects on display. Along with reliefs and sculptures, objects include a papyrus from the 12th dynasty (1991-1782 BC), relating the tale of Horus and Set's encounter.