A quiz that can be played in teams or individually. Great as an end of term activity. More questions than required for a whole lesson. Many questions have an historical slant but there are also questions on maths, science, music, etc. There are several different style of questions and many of the answers can be worked out through logic and reasoning rather than just knowing the answer or not. Answers appear in the notes section of the powerpoint. The emphasis of the quiz is on fun!