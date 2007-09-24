A modern version of the scene in Much Ado About Nothing, with images from Branagh's movie version linked in with the text. Good for low ability students.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • gensado1[1].doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 24, 2007

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Project/Activity

doc, 103 KB

gensado1[1]

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades