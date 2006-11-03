Scheme of work for Music unit: Music for advertising
Other resources by this author
alisutcliffe
Music Student Record cards
Assessment sheets for each student to track his/her progress and set targets. Related to NC levels and ICT.
- (11)
- FREE
alisutcliffe
GCSE Music theory resource booklet
A very simple pocket guide to music theory needed for GCSE music exam. Short questions and examples. Not complete. Also, vocabulary list for GCSE m...
- (21)
- FREE
alisutcliffe
Slide show - The Elements of Music
A slide show to accompany a unit on the elements of music
- (13)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
MusicFairy
AQA GCSE Music new specification - WAGOLL answers for Haydn's 'The Clock'
This sheet contains 8 mark answers for 2 possible questions on Haydn’s ‘The Clock’ symphony movement 2, to help students revise the key points need...
- (0)
- $2.82
ElliottEducational
GCSE Music Blues Composition booklet/guide for Sibelius
A step-by-step guide on composing a twelve bar Blues piece using Sibelius, with extension tasks. It includes: A guide on how to write for drum kit/...
- (0)
- $9.86
SheikhandRattle
Coldplay - Clocks
Here are two lesson starters plus a lead sheet (both PDF and .sib) for Clocks by Coldplay. Starter 1: comparison between two versions of Clocks (Co...
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
sparkhallo
MUSIC EDEXCEL GCSE (9-1) ANALYSIS OF QUESTIONS OVERVIEW
An Overview and Summary of the Section A questions. This document consists of two pages.
- (1)
- FREE
sparkhallo
MUSIC EDEXCEL GCSE (9-1) ANALYSIS OF SECTION B - ESSAY QUESTION
This document brings together what we know about the Section B essay question. It consists of four pages. It contains specification extracts, the t...
- (1)
- FREE
katyofford
GCSE Music Mock Exam - based on Eduqas spec
Exam paper with mark scheme and audio files, including timings which replicate real GCSE.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
ElliottEducational
GCSE Music Blues Composition booklet/guide for Sibelius
A step-by-step guide on composing a twelve bar Blues piece using Sibelius, with extension tasks. It includes: A guide on how to write for drum kit/...
- (0)
- $9.86
SheikhandRattle
Coldplay - Clocks
Here are two lesson starters plus a lead sheet (both PDF and .sib) for Clocks by Coldplay. Starter 1: comparison between two versions of Clocks (Co...
- (0)
- $3.52
ukerke
Composing a do-re-mi song in class
I made this slide show to help my Y3 children when we composed our own do-re-mi songs. They already knew the 5-line stave, the rules of how to writ...
- (0)
- $2.82