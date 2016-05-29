My-Sentence-Making-Journey-Free

TES PICKS
My Sentence Making Journey is a great way to get younger students started in making/writing complete sentences.
The booklet has the "Alphabet" as its primary theme.
The completed sentences have at least one word of the highlighted alphabet from the page.
Check out our complete booklet for only $3.00!
Click here: My Sentence Making Journey
About this resource
Info
Created: May 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
pimentm
Activités de carnaval
Activités de carnaval--Un excellent moyen de revoir le vocabulaire de Le Carnaval avec vos élèves. -deux acrostiches---Le Carnaval et Le Bonhomme -...
- (0)
- $2.00
pimentm
Sports d'hiver!
Get your students excited about the upcoming winter sporting events. This FRENCH resource includes: -"Sports d'hiver" acrostic -"Spo...
- (0)
- $3.00
pimentm
Winter Sports!
Get your students excited about the upcoming winter sporting events. This resource includes: -"winter sports" acrostic -"winter spor...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
TeachersResourceForce
Growth Mindset Colouring Inspirational Sheets, Pages, Posters: GROWING BUNDLE
Explore more of growth mindset mentality with ALL of my motivational, inspirational and relaxing zen doodle colouring pages in this GROWING bundle!...
- 19 Resources
- $77.48
msterry21
Mother's Day
Delightful collection of ideas and resources for Mother’s day. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Enjoy.
- (0)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
kliddy
Royal Wedding Bundle of fun activities and investigations
A collection of activities and investigation related to the Royal Wedding. Design make and evaluate Milkshake. Investigate the most popular Smoothy...
- 10 Resources
- $34.51
New resources
kindergarten118
Eric Carle PowerPoint
Introduction powerpoint on Eric Carle, his story, his books, and some activities.
- (1)
- FREE
pimentm
My Writing Journeys-Junior Grades-FREE
Try out these FREE sample pages with your students! Included are sample pages from our complete booklet, My Writing Journeys-Junior Grades ( UK &am...
- (1)
- FREE
jessplex
Lower KS2 Reading Comprehension Booklet (based on the theme of colours)
This super reading comprehension booklet, designed to give your children the opportunity to test their reading comprehension skills, includes: - &q...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
msterry21
Mother's Day
Delightful collection of ideas and resources for Mother’s day. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Enjoy.
- (0)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
TeachersResourceForce
Growth Mindset Colouring Inspirational Sheets, Pages, Posters: GROWING BUNDLE
Explore more of growth mindset mentality with ALL of my motivational, inspirational and relaxing zen doodle colouring pages in this GROWING bundle!...
- 19 Resources
- $77.48
bethshepherd2
Colouring Sheet - The Veggie Box
Beautiful colouring sheet and text from the book: ‘Ernie Gonzales: The Determined Dreamer’. Share children’s finished work with the author, by gett...
- (1)
- FREE