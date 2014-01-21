Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 850 times
In this video from Nottingham Science Ted Cocking shows how he has introduced bacteria to plant cells which allows the plants to capture their nitrogen from the atmosphere rather than using harmful man-made fertilizers.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 850 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 21, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
NottinghamScience
Computer Game Designer: Day in the Life
In this video from Nottingham Science we meet Steve Bennett who is lead designer on a computer game called Football Superstars.
- (1)
- FREE
NottinghamScience
Bees in Lime Trees at Nottingham
In this video from Nottingham Science Markus our tree expert is at it again - this time exploring a bee-covered Lime Tree within the University of ...
- (1)
- FREE
NottinghamScience
James Clewitt - PhD Thesis
In this video from Nottingham Science James Clewett is nearing the end of physics PhD - but first he must finish writing his thesis and endure a dr...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
biscuitcrumbs
Evolution
This is for a 100 minute lesson, but there are two tasks which could be split over two 50 min lessons. The Timeline Poster is one activity and the ...
- (34)
- $4.93
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
New resources
klr36k
Eukaryotic and Prokaryotic Cells
GCSE 9-1 AQA Science Trilogy Cells Topic. This includes a fully differentiated lesson and all the activities to do during the lesson. This is a non...
- (1)
- $2.82
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
Maxi88
PLC BUNDLE - AQA GCSE Biology (Personal Learning Checklists) INCLUDES 4 DIFFERENT FORMATS! - Cell Biology; Cell Division; Organisation; Infection And Response; Bioenergetics; Homeostasis And Response; Inheritance, Variation And Evolution; Ecology
This download includes 8 Personal Learning Checklists for GCSE Biology (AQA Specification) and covers the topics of: Cell Biology Cell Division Org...
- 8 Resources
- $14.07
michaeluren11
Keystage 3 Science Keyword - meanings and spellings
67 Keywords lists for Keystage 3 science. Use as learning homeworks to test out of 10 (or 20 with spellings). Or use to support students.
- (0)
- $7.04
Maxi88
PLC - AQA GCSE Biology - Ecology (Personal Learning Checklist) [Incl. 4 Different Formats!]
This download includes Personal Learning Checklists for GCSE Biology (AQA Specification) and covers the topic of ‘Ecology’. The download includes 4...
- (0)
- $4.23