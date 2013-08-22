Parents have not been explicitly prohibited from smacking their children. However, section 58 of the Children Act 2004 limited the use of the defence of reasonable punishment so that parents and those acting in loco parentis who cause physical injury to their children can no longer use the ‘reasonable punishment’ defence where they are charged with assaults occasioning cruelty, actual or grievous bodily harm. Read this article and supporting material for more information.

  general public views of in loco parentis smacking singleton review of the reasonable punishment defence.ppt

Created: Aug 22, 2013

general public views of in loco parentis smacking singleton review of the reasonable punishment defence

