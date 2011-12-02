As it says above really - Activity related to the story - The Assassin which focuses the children to the plot, characters and setting.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 50) The Assasin.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 2, 2011

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Project/Activity

doc, 37 KB

50) The Assasin

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades