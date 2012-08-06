RecommendedTES PICKS

In this lesson, students write short scripts and make a podcast in Adobe Premiere Elements. Topical podcasts can be made for most academic subject areas to enable students to explore a line of inquiry and convey meaning through script writing and commentary. Students learn how to creatively express their ideas through this novel medium.

Created: Aug 6, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

