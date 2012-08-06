TES PICKS
In this lesson, students write short scripts and make a podcast in Adobe Premiere Elements. Topical podcasts can be made for most academic subject areas to enable students to explore a line of inquiry and convey meaning through script writing and commentary. Students learn how to creatively express their ideas through this novel medium.
