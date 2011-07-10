Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 544 times
Viewed 2904 times
PowerPoint on primary and secondary socialisation.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 544 times
Viewed 2904 times
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
rubberchicken2
Health and social care OCR handbooks - updated
Handbooks for the OCR AS and A2 health and social care courses. These are updated to take into account the new courses this year. The A2 units are ...
- (18)
- FREE
rubberchicken2
Card Sort of the Cardiac Cycle
This can either be given to pupils as a cut and stick ordering exercise or laminiated as a game for them to order.
- (11)
- FREE
rubberchicken2
Historical Ideas on the Universe
This is a PowerPoint presentation showing historical ideas about the universe.
- (10)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
charlotteburton1991
New Level 3 BTEC Unit 11 Psychological Perspectives *Task 1 ONLY*
This is the complete Task 1 (Learning Aim A and B) for unit 11 Psychological Perspectives. It covers all content and links to each assessment crite...
- (0)
- $14.09
Batesonp
BTEC Lv3 Health and Social Care (New 2016 Spec) - Unit 5 - Meeting Individual Care and Support Needs
Lesson resources for the entire Unit 5 - Meeting Individual Care and Support Needs, designed to compliment assessed tasks throughout the unit. This...
- (17)
- $14.09
charlotteburton1991
New Level 3 BTEC Unit 1 Human Lifespan Development *Whole Unit*
These resources have been developed for the New NQF Level 3 BTEC for Health and Social Care. This set covers all of LAA, LAB and LAC, including; st...
- (14)
- $14.09
New resources
Samfaye32
Cambridge technical 2016 Health and social care Unit 12 (core) Promoting positive behaviour (LO4)
Power point presentation and activities for the delivery of the theory for LO4. The model assignment is available on the OCR website. There are lin...
- (1)
- $5.63
Samfaye32
Cambridge Technical 2016 Health and social care Unit 12 (core) Promoting positive behaviour (LO3)
Power point presentation with activities to delivery the theory for LO3. Model assignment is available on the OCR website. There are links and note...
- (1)
- $5.63
Samfaye32
Cambridge Technical 2016 Health and social care Unit 12 (core) Promoting positive behaviour (LO2)
Power point with activities delivering the theory for LO2. Model assignment can be found on OCR website. There are notes and links in the notes sec...
- (1)
- $5.63
Updated resources
HSCresources
BTEC Level 3 Health and Social Care Unit 2 Working in Health and Social Care A1 and A2 spec
This package consists of a 34 page booklet of activities and revision/exam practice for the new BTEC Unit 2 A1 and A2 part of the spec. It's a Word...
- (1)
- $8.45
Resource_Creator
Giving and Receiving Feedback using the EEC and PAC Model
This resource introduces learners to the EEC (Example, Effect, Change) model of providing feedback. It gives them the words and confidence to tackl...
- (0)
- $2.82
charlotteburton1991
New Level 3 BTEC Unit 11 Psychological Perspectives *Task 1 ONLY*
This is the complete Task 1 (Learning Aim A and B) for unit 11 Psychological Perspectives. It covers all content and links to each assessment crite...
- (0)
- $14.09