Reindeer Poop Holiday/Christmas Poem for Candy Gift – Gift Tags and Bag Topper: Reindeer POOP?!? Get this free set of toppers to surprise your students with this fun holiday gift!



Updated 12/7/15 – New file added:

Wider bag toppers now included! These 6.5-inch bag toppers can be folded over Ziploc or other sandwich bags of candy. Trim down as needed!



So what is reindeer poop REALLY, you ask?

Well, if you guessed candy, you're right! These reindeer treats can be chocolate-covered raisins, chocolate-covered peanuts, or other chocolate treats!



Lots of Options!

Choose between:

• two versions of the square cards (attach to a box of candy, etc.)

• the hole-punchable version (to use as a gift tag on a baggie—just loop a ribbon through it!)

• the small bag topper—fold these over a small candy bag (and use the empty square on the back to include a friendly message!)

• the large bag topper—great for folding over a sandwich/Ziploc bag!



Simply unzip the compressed folder to access all the files!



Love this sweet treat printable? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom or at home!



Enjoy!

xo

Glue & Ink

glueandink.com



COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!