Worksheets based on Wayland's Popcorn series A Year of Festivals - 4 books that introduce children to the main religious celebrations in Christianity, Islam, Judaism and Hinduism. Each worksheet looks at a different religion: Find out when Christian festivals take place during the year. Complete a chart about Hindu gods, and goddesses. Describe the different Jewish festivals. Learn the meanings of specific religious words in Islam. Order copies of the books now at www.waylandbooks.co.uk and get 10% discount! Please enter promotional code DOWNLOAD10 at checkout to receive your discount.
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 17, 2011
Updated: May 27, 2011
