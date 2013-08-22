Free
Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures involving the partial or total removal of the female external genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. FGM is also sometimes known as 'female genital cutting&' or &';female circumcision'. However, circumcision is not an appropriate term. Communities tend to use local names for referring to this practice including &'sunna&';. Use this article and supporting materials to learn more.
Created: Aug 22, 2013
