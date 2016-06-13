Free
Lesson plan and presentation for teachers to inspire 4-7 year-olds to write a sense poem based on a theme of your choice. The lesson plan looks at similes, imagery and alliteration too.
Lesson plan is easily adaptable for different ages and abilities. It also includes activity extension ideas as well as a differentiation option.
At the end of the lesson students will have written an original sense poem by themselves.
Created: Jun 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
