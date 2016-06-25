During this #GoogleExpedition Lesson, students will look at images of animals from all over the world in different ecosystems. The reproductive strategies will be discussed as to what the benefits and tradeoffs are off their strategy for their particular environment. Student notes will be three T-charts that compare and contrast asexual to sexual reproduction and internal and external fertilization and development. Enjoy this lesson that has a PG-13 title, for a G-rated field trip!



