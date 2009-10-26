Free
3.33 customer reviews
Downloaded 9397 times
Viewed 21714 times
An activity where students create their own Shakespearean insults and learn a little about the language. This lesson was designed to form part of an introduction to A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare.
Free
3.33 customer reviews
Downloaded 9397 times
Viewed 21714 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 26, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
stephrenn
Women in World War One - Literature
A brief introduction to female writers in World War One.
- (1)
- FREE
stephrenn
Reading assessment - 'Dulce' + Who's For the Game?
An assessment analysing and comparing these 2 poems and their presentation of war, linked to the AFs.
- (1)
- FREE
stephrenn
In Flanders Fields lesson
PowerPoint with poetry analysis activities. Aligned with Common Core Standard: Literature: Craft and Structure (RL.9-10.4).
- (24)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
helpfulnomad
Othello A Level
A number of resources for the teaching of A Level Othello.
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
torricka
IB/ A Level KS5 English Literature A Doll's House by Henrik Ibsen Introduction
An introductory lesson to the play ‘A Doll’s House’ which can be used for both IB Text in Translation or A Level Literature NEA preparation. It cov...
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
charlottet1234
DNA Dennis Kelly revision
All focused towards revision for the AQA English Literature paper. Bits and pieces from everywhere so I may have picked some up from others as well...
- (1)
- FREE
afzal761
Lady Macbeth Lesson
This is for teachers to use who wish to teach children about Lady Macbeth in the Jacobean times. The lesson also contains factual information about...
- (1)
- FREE
angelaspoems
The Alphabet Nativity Play; Perfect for special needs, pre-school,primary, all age and inclusion
This script is perfect for VISUAL LEARNERS as it is narrated in rhyme as an alphabet poem 26 key words represented by an illustrated letter which i...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
tallybarnett
RICHARD II: "EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO TEACH RICHARD II FOR AQA A LEVEL"
Stop Press ! Key Moments in Richard II added 17/03/18 ! EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO TEACH “Richard II” FOR A LEVEL in one place –50 PLUS RESOURCES (SEE ...
- (0)
- 10% off$7.04$6.34
Krazikas
William Shakespeare - 75 Slide Lesson / Assembly Presentation - Ideal for Shakespeare Week
This resource is a fully editable, colourful, informative and interesting 75-slide assembly / lesson PowerPoint on the life and work of William Sha...
- (0)
- $4.23
Krazikas
Book Quiz - 100 Questions- Ideal For English End of Term Quiz
This resource is a highly-visual, fully-editable and interactive, 100 question PowerPoint quiz on books, poems and authors. It is an ideal resource...
- (0)
- $4.23