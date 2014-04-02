Free
This activity from NASA Education will build a solar powered car that runs on sunlight. This activity is based on a science kit called the by Thames & Kosmos Fuel Cell Car and Experiment Kit (Fuel cells are covered in another Museum in a Box module.) A series of experiments introduce visitors and students to solar energy and solar cell technology.
Created: Apr 2, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
