This activity from NASA Education will build a solar powered car that runs on sunlight. This activity is based on a science kit called the by Thames & Kosmos Fuel Cell Car and Experiment Kit (Fuel cells are covered in another Museum in a Box module.) A series of experiments introduce visitors and students to solar energy and solar cell technology.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • solar_power_5-12.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 2, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

pdf, 6 MB

solar_power_5-12

Other

www.aeronautics.nasa.gov/mib.htm

Report a problem

Categories & Grades