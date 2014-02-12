In this video from University College London we look at Fearful Symmetries, a new robotic installation by Ruairi Glynn (UCL Bartlett Faculty of the Built Environment), commissioned for the Tate's Undercurrent programme at their new Tanks gallery. The installation is interactive with scanners attached to the ceiling, recognising the presence and movement of people, which determines the motion of the robot. It was built in collaboration with the KCL Centre for Robotics Research and Middlesex University&'s Product Design Engineering.