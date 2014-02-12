Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 229 times
In this video from University College London we look at Fearful Symmetries, a new robotic installation by Ruairi Glynn (UCL Bartlett Faculty of the Built Environment), commissioned for the Tate's Undercurrent programme at their new Tanks gallery. The installation is interactive with scanners attached to the ceiling, recognising the presence and movement of people, which determines the motion of the robot. It was built in collaboration with the KCL Centre for Robotics Research and Middlesex University&'s Product Design Engineering.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 229 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 12, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
UniversityCollegeLondon
The Art of Plaster Casting
Professor Edward Allington and Jo Volley (UCL Slade School of Fine Art) demonstrate the complexities of creating a plaster cast and examine other w...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
UniversityCollegeLondon
The Future of Building? - Robots
In this video from University College London we look at The Fabricate 2011 Conference, hosted by the UCL Bartlett School of Architecture, showcasin...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
UniversityCollegeLondon
Watching the eclipse (UCL)
Dr Lucie Green from UCL's Mullard Space Science Laboratory describes watching this summer&'s total solar eclipse - and explains what scientists can...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
erinbrasington
The Witch's Boy Novel Study + STEAM BUNDLE
This resource is designed to be used during Reading Workshop and is to be used with The Witch’s Boy by Kelly Barnhill. It bundles The Witch’s Boy N...
- (0)
- $12.68
Thomaswilson
Grand Designs Project for sketchup
TES PICKS project featured in the DT newsletter and with over 15000 downloads! Brilliant scheme with lesson by lesson differentiated PowerPoint and...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Thomaswilson
Complete DT Starter pack - Ideal for NQTs/PGCE students
5 Schemes of work to get any NQT started that will last and inspire for years. All tried and tested and focus on building skills for GCSE/Tech awar...
- 7 Resources
- $9.86
New resources
estudiamos
Product Design - A Level/GCSE Past Paper Question + Answer
This question fully answers the following question: "Describe Three materials (composites) – Use of the material, and why they are suitable fo...
- (2)
- FREE
SueBoo
puppet template
I have been looking for a puppet template with moving arms and legs for an activity, and resorted to making one myself. We will join the arms and l...
- (1)
- FREE
knittedowl
Imaginary Country Pop-up Book Project
This project asks pupils to make up their own 'imaginary country' and write a short story about an adventure they have there. They will write and i...
- (5)
- FREE
Updated resources
erinbrasington
The Witch's Boy Novel Study + STEAM BUNDLE
This resource is designed to be used during Reading Workshop and is to be used with The Witch’s Boy by Kelly Barnhill. It bundles The Witch’s Boy N...
- (0)
- $12.68
erinbrasington
The Entirely True Story of the Unbelievable Fib Novel Study + Viking STEAM BUNDLE
This resource is designed to be used during Reading Workshop and is to be used with The Entirely True Story of the Unbelievable Fib Novel Study. It...
- (0)
- $13.38
BUNDLE
Thomaswilson
Complete DT Starter pack - Ideal for NQTs/PGCE students
5 Schemes of work to get any NQT started that will last and inspire for years. All tried and tested and focus on building skills for GCSE/Tech awar...
- 7 Resources
- $9.86