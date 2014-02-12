In this clip Alison looks at mutations, and their effect on cells, organisms, and evolution. A message is passed along a line of eight volunteers in a game of Chinese whispers. The message represents a gene or protein and the demonstration illustrates how mistakes can creep into that gene in each division, each time a volunteer passes the message along. This mistake is passed on to all subsequent daughter cells potentially drastically changing the characteristic of the cells.
Keywords: DNA, mutation, evolution
