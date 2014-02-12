Free
Using a demonstration designed to illustrate natural selection, Alison Woollard delves deeper into Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection. In a game of competing for sweets, Alison introduces ‘mutations’ and ‘adaptations’ to the competing children and demonstrates that some individuals are better adapted than others to collect sweets from the canopy. The winners are ‘naturally selected’ and are better adapted to survive.
Keywords: natural selection, adaptation, evolution, competition
