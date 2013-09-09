Free
Video Tutorial: The differences between viruses and bacteria.
Only bacteria have cell walls, cytoplasm, can grow, feed and excrete. Viruses can do none of these things.
Created: Sep 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
