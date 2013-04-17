Free
An engaging activity introducing students to the wave equation, giving them an understanding of some of the vocabulary and concepts used.
The activity sheet includes teacher notes, guidance, useful web links, and links (where appropriate) to the national curriculum in each of the four devolved UK nations; England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
To view the related documents for this activity please visit the website.
Created: Apr 17, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
