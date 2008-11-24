This Roots & Shoots activity looks at the food we eat and where it comes from, providing a basis for looking at how much energy goes into getting our food from A to B, and exploring how this might be reduced. RootsnShoots is the Jane Goodall Institute’s international Education Programme for young people. It inspires practical, positive action for people, animals and the environment. More free resources are available for teachers who register at www.rootsnshoots.org.uk