Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 152 times
Viewed 373 times
This resource from NASA Education can be used across many year groups to investigate aeroplanes and how their wings work.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 152 times
Viewed 373 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 1, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
NASAeducation
Rockets Teacher Guide
Few classroom topics generate as much excitement as rockets. The scientific, technological, engineering and mathematical foundations of rocketry pr...
- (10)
- FREE
NASAeducation
Classroom Activities from The Space Place
Find fun lesson plans about space science that are adaptable for younger grades.
- (1)
- FREE
NASAeducation
Space Math VII Teacher Guide
This collection of activities is based on a weekly series of space science problems distributed to thousands of teachers during the 2010-2011 schoo...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Magnetism, Magnets and Electromagnets Resource Pack, PowerPoint and Worksheets
*This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team* *UPDATED JANUARY 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack incl...
- (21)
- $4.93
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - SOUND and HEARING Huge Resource Pack, waves, frequency, amplitude, ultrasound, the ear
*UPDATED January 2017 - More support worksheets added* This resource includes a 56 slide PowerPoint presentation, four activity worksheets, a mind ...
- (21)
- $5.63
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Magnetism, Magnets and Electromagnets Resource Pack #2, PowerPoint and Worksheets
**UPDATED January 2017** Added a crossword puzzle with answers This is the 2nd part of a Magnetism unit with year 7 - Year 8 pupils. It includes an...
- (10)
- $4.23
New resources
bmw2182
Bill Nye: Spinning things (The motion of spinning objects) video sheet
Bill Nye: Spinning things (The motion of spinning objects) video sheet. Very easy for my 7th grade EC classes, it's multiple choice answers (first ...
- (1)
- FREE
AllenEducators
MAKEShift Poetry
In this project, students work in pairs to write a short poem that demonstrates understanding of figurative language. They then design, engineer an...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
BIS-Space
Air Rocket Investigation
Using our rocket template, students build an air rocket that is launched with a drinking straw. They then investigate what factors will affect the ...
- (5)
- FREE
Updated resources
TRJ
Great youtube mass V weight videos
Videos to support the T&L of mass and weight
- (0)
- FREE
technologyforfun
Make & test a Cartesian Diver - Materials & Forces
Relates to KS2 & KS1 science (materials and forces) and KS3 physics (floating & sinking, upthrust, pressure in fluids). The resource gives ...
- (0)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
technologyforfun
KS2/3 Forces & Motion - Balloon Buggies
In this exciting practical session pupils will design, build and test their own balloon buggies using cheap and recycled materials, whilst linking ...
- (11)
- FREE