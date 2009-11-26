Free
4.39 customer reviews
Downloaded 16435 times
Viewed 10381 times
The second part of lessons, for my unit on descriptive writing. The assessment involves students creating a piece of descriptive writing about a homeless person in a big city (Cambridge specifically here, but you can change this). I am currently using with my year 9s, but will likely adapt to use with year 10s as well, in terms of producing descriptive writing coursework. Could also easily be changed to aid in narrative writing, if you tweaked it.
Free
4.39 customer reviews
Downloaded 16435 times
Viewed 10381 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 26, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
krista_carson
GCSE Media Studies Intro Unit
Resoureces I've adapted and created as part of an introductory Media Studies unit.
- (46)
- FREE
krista_carson
Shakespeare's Macbeth Coursework SoW Powerpoints
Powerpoint Presentations to aid in teaching Macbeth to GCSE students. Complete lessons introducing themes and analysis of the play. Please feel fre...
- (51)
- FREE
krista_carson
Year 7 Writing to Imagine, Explore, Entertain
The first part of a creative writing for Year 7 students. Students assess their own writing skills, and then build these skills up. Sentence types,...
- (23)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
TES PICKS
archev
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
Resources to introduce dystopian/post-apocalyptic literature conventions to AS students, but also suitable for GCSE or KS3 students. Designed to le...
- (36)
- $7.04
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
kk2257
Writing Paper Choices & Planning Templates
Different types of writing paper and planning templates for 5 Writers workshop units: Small Moments Realistic Fiction Non-Fiction Chapter Books (Al...
- (0)
- $7.04
sarahwhitneystead
Easter Literacy Worksheets
These worksheets all have an Easter theme. There is two writing adjectives and putting them into sentences worksheet one for a chick and one for a...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49