A Monthly Themed Calendar Math (English) designed for EASITEACH software users that targets and reinforces different math skills. Includes:



Monthly calendar

Weather

Weather Graph

Interactive thermometer

Number of the day: Different ways to show a number

Hundred Board

Place Value

Ten frames

Money

Patterns

Time

Problem of the Day



Please be mindful this calendar was designed exclusively for EASITEACH software, if you have a different type of interactive board or software please browse our math section and find the appropriate calendars for you :)



EASITEACH calendars must be used in PLAY MODE, otherwise interactive activities will not work properly. Please do not attempt to change or alter page properties, otherwise the original format of the calendar could be lost.



Available for PROMETHEAN/ ACTIVBOARD, SMARTBOARD and MIMIO.



Available in English or Spanish.



CCSS



K.CC.A.1

K.CC.A.3

1.MD.B.3

1.MD.C.4

K.NBT.A.1

1.NBT.A.1

1.NBT.B.2

1.NBT.B.2a

1.NBT.B.2b

1.NBT.B.2c

1.NBT.C.4

1.NBT.C.5

K.OA.A.1

K.OA.A.2

K.OA.A.3

K.OA.A.4

K.OA.A.5

1.OA.A.1

1.OA.A.2