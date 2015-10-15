Grammar Game is such a hot-seller so (maybe therefore since this is grammar) I decided to create a new edition (specifically designed for high school language arts and aligned to College and Career Readiness Standards).
Grammar Game fun cards are a comprehensive grammar, vocabulary, and usage practice and/or review activity. This product makes a terrific assessment tool for your high school language arts and/or SAT/ACT prep class.
Cards are based on the following prompts:
-Choose the word or set of words that, when inserted in the sentence, best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.
-The following sentence contains either a single error or no error at all.
-Part or the entire following sentence is underlined; beneath the sentence are five ways of phrasing the underlined material.
-The following passage contains either a single error or no error at all in the underlined portion. If the underlined portion contains an error, circle the letter which corresponds to the correct answer.
Each set (3) of 8 cards aligns with one or more of the following
Colllege and Career Readiness Anchor Standards for Language Arts:
Conventions of Standard English:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.CCRA.L.2
Demonstrate command of the conventions of standard English capitalization, punctuation, and spelling when writing.
Knowledge of Language:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.CCRA.L.3
Apply knowledge of language to understand how language functions in different contexts, to make effective choices for meaning or style, and to comprehend more fully when reading or listening.
Vocabulary Acquisition and Use:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.CCRA.L.4
Determine or clarify the meaning of unknown and multiple-meaning words and phrases by using context clues, analyzing meaningful word parts, and consulting general and specialized reference materials, as appropriate.
