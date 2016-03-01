This e-booklet contains a collection of ten lesson plans to help you develop students' digital literacies and critical thinking skills. Based around authentic infographics the lessons start by using discussion to help students access what they already know about the topics and then move on to comprehension and a range of tasks that help students to explore the validity and authenticity of the information they find. They finish with structured research and presentation tasks that encourage students to work collaboratively and share what they have learned.
The aims of the lessons are to:
-: develop student's digital literacies
-: help them to think more critically about online information
-: develop their ability discuss and develop ideas around information and understand how it applies to their own lives.
The lessons progress through a range of tasks that engage student’s interest, encourage them to:
-: interact and share what they know
-: develop their abilities to extract information from text and graphics
-: view information critically
-: check the credibility and validity of information
-: develop online research skills
-: use web based tools to create surveys and data visualisations
The lessons cover a range of topics including:
-: Advertising and how it influences us
-: Body language and how to understand it
-: Introverts and extroverts and how they differ
-: Emotional intelligence and how it impacts on our relationships
-: Facts about hair
-: Happiness and what effects it
-: Developing study skills
-: The environment and waste caused by clothes manufacturing
-: Daily habits of the world's wealthiest people
-: The history of marriage and weddings
Each lesson includes:
-: A step by step teachers guide with advice and answer key
-: Worksheets to print for students
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- Computing / Evaluating digital content
- Computing / Functional IT skills
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- World languages / English language learning
Other resources by this author
Digital Tools for Teachers - Trainers' Edition V.2
- (0)
- $8.45
The Science of Happiness - Lessons in Digital Literacy
- (2)
- $3.00
10 Lessons in Digital Literacy
- (1)
- $8.45
Popular paid resources
Business Templates Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $7.04
Robert Burns (Burns Supper / Burns Night)
- (0)
- $3.52
Saint Dwynwen / St Dwynwen's Day
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
KS2 Mayan Civilization Resources: Creative Cross-Curricula Topic Pack Bonus Edition
- 9 Resources
- $11.27
Google Interactive Digital! Digestive and Excretory System Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Google Interactive Digital! Circulatory System Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Updated resources
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
US Library of Congress: Explore Our Nation's Library: A Webquest
- (0)
- $3.00
Antarctica: A Webquest!
- (0)
- $3.75