This e-booklet contains a collection of ten lesson plans to help you develop students' digital literacies and critical thinking skills. Based around authentic infographics the lessons start by using discussion to help students access what they already know about the topics and then move on to comprehension and a range of tasks that help students to explore the validity and authenticity of the information they find. They finish with structured research and presentation tasks that encourage students to work collaboratively and share what they have learned.



The aims of the lessons are to:

-: develop student's digital literacies

-: help them to think more critically about online information

-: develop their ability discuss and develop ideas around information and understand how it applies to their own lives.



The lessons progress through a range of tasks that engage student’s interest, encourage them to:

-: interact and share what they know

-: develop their abilities to extract information from text and graphics

-: view information critically

-: check the credibility and validity of information

-: develop online research skills

-: use web based tools to create surveys and data visualisations



The lessons cover a range of topics including:

-: Advertising and how it influences us

-: Body language and how to understand it

-: Introverts and extroverts and how they differ

-: Emotional intelligence and how it impacts on our relationships

-: Facts about hair

-: Happiness and what effects it

-: Developing study skills

-: The environment and waste caused by clothes manufacturing

-: Daily habits of the world's wealthiest people

-: The history of marriage and weddings



Each lesson includes:

-: A step by step teachers guide with advice and answer key

-: Worksheets to print for students