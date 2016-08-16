These centers work on a huge variety of math skills. All centers have visual cues, simple text, and are very easy to understand and comprehend. These centers target telling time, money skills, fractions, measuring, weight, math operations, patterns, and more! Easy to differentiate for different levels of learners. The structure and visuals make these centers engaging and applicable! These centers are GREAT for children with autism and special needs!
Included:
- title page with visual direction for each of the 10 centers
- Directions for setup with photos
- worksheets and/or prompts
- binder covers and labels for all 10 centers
- visual schedule
- label for the center
- visual math center rules
- visual "So you think you're done?"
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Doubling, halving and sharing
- Math for early childhood / Matching
- Math for early childhood / Math games
- Math for early childhood / Money
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Patterns and symmetry
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
- Math for early childhood / Time
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
- (1)
- FREE
Winter themed Early Years pack
- (1)
- $4.93
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23