A mini-poster your students are sure to enjoy! It's All About 100!
*I can do 100...
*I wish I had 100...
*On the 100th day of school, I will...
*In the last 100 days, I have...
*In the next 100 days, I will...
*A fact I can tell you about 100 is...
*If I had 100 dollars, I would...
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Math
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Number
