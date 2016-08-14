The Twenties PowerPoint with presenter notes is packed with stunning visuals, and 7 embedded video clip links, everything you need to keep your students engaged. Powerpoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the powerpoint, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students. I have used these notes with A.P., Honors and regular classes. Give yourself a break and let me do the planning for you.

Topics include
- The Harding Administration
- Red Scare
- Palmer Raids
- Sacco Vanzetti
- Emergency Quota Act
- Modern Advertising
- Consumer Debt
- Changes with Women
- The Great Migration
- Lindbergh, Earhart and the Mass Media
- Jazz Age & the Harlem Renaissance
- Prohibition & Organized crime
- Fundamentalism,
- Scopes Trial
- Rise of the KKK.

