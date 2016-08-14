The Twenties PowerPoint with presenter notes is packed with stunning visuals, and 7 embedded video clip links, everything you need to keep your students engaged. Powerpoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the powerpoint, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students. I have used these notes with A.P., Honors and regular classes. Give yourself a break and let me do the planning for you.
Save money! For the entire unit, including these powerpoints, warm-ups, additional worksheets, assessment, and lesson plans, go to Twenties: Entire Unit
Topics include
- The Harding Administration
- Red Scare
- Palmer Raids
- Sacco Vanzetti
- Emergency Quota Act
- Modern Advertising
- Consumer Debt
- Changes with Women
- The Great Migration
- Lindbergh, Earhart and the Mass Media
- Jazz Age & the Harlem Renaissance
- Prohibition & Organized crime
- Fundamentalism,
- Scopes Trial
- Rise of the KKK.
Related:
• Philosophy of Rugged Individualism Speech Primary Source Activity
• Langston Hughes Poetry Analysis
• 1920s Crossword Puzzle Review
• Twenties: Entire Unit
File under:
The Twenties Powerpoints
The 1920 Powerpoints
The Roaring Twenties Powerpoints
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
Conditions in the Trenches
- (42)
- $2.11
Recruitment WW1
- (40)
- $2.82
New resources
TEENAGE TOMMIES
- (1)
- FREE
WW1 - The Christmas Truce - Low ability
- (1)
- $5.63
MARIE CURIE - A FEMALE SCIENTIFIC PIONEER
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44