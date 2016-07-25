The Twenties Unit iIncludes Twenties PowerPoint Lectures, daily warmups, primary source readings, quiz, and daily lesson plans. Just copy and paste into your lesson plans. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, and continues with PowerPoint notes, primary source document readings and an exit ticket. Unit also includes a crossword puzzle review, Kahoot! review game, and an editable test/quiz. PowerPoint notes include lecture/presentation notes to guide you through the presentation. Twenties PowerPoint Lectures also include youtube links to short videos that engage the students.
Topics include
- The Harding Administration
- Red Scare
- Palmer Raids
- Sacco Vanzetti
- Emergency Quota Act
- Modern Advertising
- Consumer Debt
- Changes with Women
- The Great Migration
- Lindbergh, Earhart and the Mass Media
- Jazz Age & the Harlem Renaissance
- Prohibition & Organized crime
- Fundamentalism
- Scopes Trial
- Rise of the KKK
This item includes
• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!
• Warmup and Exit Tickets PowerPoints
• Twenties PowerPoint Lectures
• Immigration Political Cartoon Analysis
• Philosophy of Rugged Individualism Speech Primary Source Activity
• Charles Lindbergh Interview Primary Source Exercise
• Langston Hughes Poetry Analysis
• 1920s Crossword Puzzle Review
• Kahoot! Review Game - Students use their phones!
• Editable Assessment/Test
