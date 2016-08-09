1st Grade Math Warm Ups/Morning Work. Provide your first grade students/child with this packet of daily math warm ups specifically designed to meet 1st Grade common core math!



Repetition rules when it comes to mastery.



Note: There are two days of daily math warm ups per sheet. A total of 88 days.



Common Core first-grade math standards covered:

1.OA.A Represent and solve problems involving addition and subtraction.

1.OA.A.1 Use addition and subtraction within 20 to solve word problems involving situations of adding to, taking from, putting together, taking apart, and comparing, with unknowns in all positions, e.g., by using objects, drawings, and equations with a symbol for the unknown number to represent the problem.

1.OA.A.2 Solve word problems that call for addition of three whole numbers whose sum is less than or equal to 20, e.g., by using objects, drawings, and equations with a symbol for the unknown number to represent the problem.

1.OA.B Understand and apply properties of operations and the relationship between addition and subtraction.

1.OA.B.3 Apply properties of operations as strategies to add and subtract.

1.OA.B.4 Understand subtraction as an unknown-addend problem.

1.OA.C Add and subtract within 20.

1.OA.C.5 Relate counting to addition and subtraction (e.g., by counting on 2 to add 2).

1.OA.C.6 Add and subtract within 20, demonstrating fluency for addition and subtraction within 10. Use strategies such as counting on; making ten (e.g., 8 + 6 = 8 + 2 + 4 = 10 + 4 = 14); decomposing a number leading to a ten (e.g., 13 - 4 = 13 - 3 - 1 = 10 - 1 = 9); using the relationship between addition and subtraction (e.g., knowing that 8 + 4 = 12, one knows 12 - 8 = 4); and creating equivalent but easier or known sums (e.g., adding 6 + 7 by creating the known equivalent 6 + 6 + 1 = 12 + 1 = 13).

1.OA.D Work with addition and subtraction equations.

1.NBT.A Extend the counting sequence.

1.NBT.A.1 Count to 120, starting at any number less than 120. In this range, read and write numerals and represent a number of objects with a written numeral.

1.NBT.B Understand place value.

1.NBT.B.2c The numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 refer to one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, or nine tens (and 0 ones).

1.MD.B Tell and write time.

and more...



