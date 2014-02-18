Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 235 times
In this video from Linguaspectrum we look at twenty irregular verbs.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 235 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 18, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
Linguaspectrum
Interactive British English IPA Chart
Join hundreds of students and teachers around the world who have downloaded and enjoyed this easy and engaging way to learn and master the IPA char...
- (0)
- $12.68
Linguaspectrum
Stone Soup
Learn English conditionals with this modern update to an old folk tale found in many cultures. In this story, an unsuspecting tramp gets more than ...
- (0)
- $7.04
Linguaspectrum
The Periodic Table of Elements
I imagine that the periodic table is something that most of us are familiar with from our school days. Even if we have no background in chemistry, ...
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RojoResources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
10 fully resourced lessons to prepare students for the AQA English Language Paper 2, Section A exam: 'Writer's Viewpoints and Perspectives'. This r...
- (23)
- $11.27
jreadshaw
KS1 Writing Instructions - Pizza
Children loved making pizzas at our Italian pizza class. Resources have been exported from an Activ-primary flip-chart. (Which also includes Italia...
- (17)
- $3.24
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
laylala
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
Poster title for my wall of 'amazing adjectives' for Year 2's to use in their English lessons. Also helps introduce alliteration!
- (1)
- FREE
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
Teacher-of-English
Collective Nouns (PowerPoint and worksheets)
Collective Nouns 32 slide editable PowerPoint presentation with 1 worksheet Collective Nouns is made up of a 32 slide PowerPoint with an accompanyi...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
smpotter92
English Support Word Mat
English Support Word Mat: Colourful mat including the following sections: PEEL ANSWER THE QUESTION CHECK DESCRIPTIVE WRITING TECHNIQUES PUNCTUATION...
- (0)
- $2.82
smpotter92
English Checklist Flashcards
Small English flashcards to be used as a helpful reminder for assessments. The cards included the following information: Answer the question check:...
- (0)
- $2.82
Krazikas
Determiners - 62 Slide PowerPoint Lesson - Ideal for Key Stage 2 English SATS Revision
This resource contains a fully editable and interactive 62 slide PowerPoint lesson on determiners. These include - The articles - definite and inde...
- (0)
- $4.23