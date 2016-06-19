This set includes 3 Historical Texas Citizens-Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.

PROMPTS INCLUDED:
• Red Adair
• Alvin Ailey
• Stephen F. Austin

3 Historical Texas Citizens (Male) Expository Writing Prompts 3rd 4th 5th Set A by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .

