This set includes 3 Valentine-Themed Expository Prompts inspired by Love Quotes from Children's Literature presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.

PROMPTS INCLUDED:
• The Lorax/Dr. Seuss
• Giraffes Can’t Dance/Giles Andreae
• You are My I Love You/Maryann K. Cusimano


3 Valentine-Themed Expository Prompts Children's Books Set C 3rd 4th 5th Grades by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .

  • 3-Valentine-Expository-Prompts-Set-C-3-4-5.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

3-Valentine-Expository-Prompts-Set-C-3-4-5

