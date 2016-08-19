BUNDLE

This bundle includes all the book worksheets I have so far for 4K-1st grade readers. This bundle is greatly discounted.

The worksheets are vocabulary and comprehension focused and very straight forward. They can be used as station work or as differentiated work.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later

Resources included (7)

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades