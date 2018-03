This is a 5 Little Monkeys Display and Activity pack for use when teaching the 5 Little Monkeys book. This pack includes:



5 Little Monkeys Bunting Display Banner

All 5 Little Monkey Puppets (big and small)

Bed Puppet

Mama Monkey Puppet

Plain Monkey Puppet

1 Color Printable 5 Little Monkeys Book

5 Little Monkeys Sentence Strips w/ Highlighted HFW (for pocket chart)

Text-to-Self Connections Writing

5 Little Monkeys Bubble Map



