Sentence starters provide a low-stress way for young writers to practice writing complete sentences. Our sentence starters are open-ended requiring your students to use higher order thinking skills while practicing their writing.Provide your students the opportunities to write creatively with 50 back to school sentence starters.
This great ELA unit has 50 great back to school sentence starters to get your students writing. You can learn about your students as they complete these open ended writing pieces. Let your students pick the sentence starter that will get them engaged in writing or choose one for the whole class.
Each sentence starter is printed on an individual card and on lined paper.
Simply copy, cut, and write!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Handwriting
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
Other resources by this author
Multiplying by 11 - Multiplication Math Games and Lesson Plans
- (1)
- $3.00
Irregular Past Tense Verb Game - Cut and Play!
- (1)
- $6.00
Multiplying by 0 & 1 Multiplication Math Games and Lesson Plans
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
OUTSTANDING YEAR 2 ENGLISH WEEKLY PLANNING (SPaG focus)
- (0)
- $7.75
New resources
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82