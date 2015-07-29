50 demonstrations and experiments that have been used to make science engaging and memorable. There is a range of practical demonstrations and investigations for biology, chemistry and physics for different scientific topics for key stage 2, 3, 4 and 5.



Topics include chemical reactions, nuclear fission, nuclear decay, half-life, life cycle of the star, food and digestion, sound, waves, earth and its atmosphere, speed, velocity, acceleration, DNA, genetics, cells, momentum, energy, efficiency, combustion, respiration, inertia, change of state, forces, magnets, electricity, polymers, super cooling, pykrete, seed dispersal, moments, heat transfers, convection, terminal velocity, rate of reaction, rockets, pH, acids and alkalis and pressure.