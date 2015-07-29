$6.38
$7.50);
(15% off)
50 demonstrations and experiments that have been used to make science engaging and memorable. There is a range of practical demonstrations and investigations for biology, chemistry and physics for different scientific topics for key stage 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Topics include chemical reactions, nuclear fission, nuclear decay, half-life, life cycle of the star, food and digestion, sound, waves, earth and its atmosphere, speed, velocity, acceleration, DNA, genetics, cells, momentum, energy, efficiency, combustion, respiration, inertia, change of state, forces, magnets, electricity, polymers, super cooling, pykrete, seed dispersal, moments, heat transfers, convection, terminal velocity, rate of reaction, rockets, pH, acids and alkalis and pressure.
$6.38
$7.50);
(15% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Book 1-3: Memorable and Engaging Demonstrations and Investigations for Science Teachers
- (5)
- 15% off$28.16$23.94
50 Demonstrations and Experiments to make Science Engaging and Memorable
- (2)
- 15% off$10.57$8.98
Core Science Prediction Papers - Higher - 2016 - Biology, Chemistry & Physics
- (2)
- 15% off$14.09$11.97
Popular paid resources
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
- (52)
- $7.04
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
New resources
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
- (1)
- FREE
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Graphing Skills Powerpoint that can be printed as an aide memoire
- (0)
- FREE
AQA 9-1 Paper 1 Key Recall Questions
- (0)
- $4.23
Paper 2 Edexcel Combined Science Core practical Revision
- (0)
- $4.23