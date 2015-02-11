Welcome to the 'Lets Talk in Cantonese!' pack.


This set of cards looks at 57 different settings. The teacher describes something in the top card. The students then use this to model a sentence using the bottom set of pictures. There are lots of things to see and describe in every picture. When the students have completed this task, they can repeat it by working in pairs to discuss each picture.

There are lots of different ways you could use this pack. You could laminate them into two cards and get each student to talk about what they had seen in their picture.

***** Please note - these resources provide visual prompts and support to the students, not direct language instruction **************

