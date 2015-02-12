Welcome to the Let’s Talk in Hindi! pack.



This set of cards looks at 57 different settings. The teacher describes something in the top card. The students then use this to model a sentence using the bottom set of pictures. There are lots of things to see and describe in every picture. When the students have completed this task, they can repeat it by working in pairs to discuss each picture.



What works very well is for the two pictures to be directly projected on a wall. The teacher talks about the top picture, such as 'In my picture, I can see two seagulls flying.'... then the students model their responses, using the sentence structure provided by the teacher.





* Please note - these resources provide visual prompts and support to the students, not direct language instruction.