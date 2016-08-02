This set includes 7-6+1 Traits of Writing Anchor Charts/Signs/Posters (Ideas, Organization, Voice, Word Choice, Sentence Fluency, Conventions, and Presentation) in a Carnival Theme (Turquoise & Black). I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.
Be sure to check my other products for matching items (on the way), including Flash Cards, Seasons, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, more Daily 5 Posters, IPICK/nters, Wall, and Bulletin BoardEEKK/Three Ways to Read a Book, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!
This product was inspired by "6+1 Traits of Writing" by Ruth Culham.
6+1 Writing Traits Anchor Charts Signs/Posters (Carnival Themed/Turquoise) by is licensed under a .
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Handwriting
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Handwriting
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
Other resources by this author
Colors PowerPoint Presentation Fun/Colorful Words/Pictures (Expandable)
- (1)
- $2.75
6+1 Writing Traits Anchor Charts Signs/Posters (Purple Chevron)
- (0)
- $2.00
Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Posters/Signs (Black Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
OUTSTANDING YEAR 2 ENGLISH WEEKLY PLANNING (SPaG focus)
- (0)
- $7.75
New resources
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23