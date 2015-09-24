Every moment with your students is precious. Don't waste one second, even when they need a break. Combine movement and learning with these Words on the Move: 60 Sight Word Activity and Movement Cards!!
Students will jump, skip, pantomime, do crunches and so much more while practicing their sight words with these sight word activities.
Put these sight word activities in a visible, easily accessible spot and pull out a sight word activity card when students need a brain break between lessons.
These sight word activities are great during transitions and as sponge activities. You can even put these sight word activities in a word work center (visual cues included) or add them to your morning routine. Print the sight word activities out and send them home for students to practice their spelling and sight words at home.
With these sight word activities, students can practice:
Spelling Words
Sight Words
Word Wall Words
Vocabulary Words
ANY words!!!!
Movement is so important in our classrooms!!! Do these sight word activities to add fun and movement to your day!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 24, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
