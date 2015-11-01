Worksheets are a comprehensive reading, writing, and grammar practice activity.



Worksheets include the following prompts:



-Choose the word or set of words that, when inserted in the sentence, best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

-The following sentence contains either a single error or no error at all.

-Part or the entire following sentence is underlined; beneath the sentence are five ways of phrasing the underlined material.

-The following passage contains either a single error or no error at all in the underlined portion. If the underlined portion contains an error, circle the letter which corresponds to the correct answer.

-The passages in this test are followed by 1 or more questions. After reading the passage, circle the letter which corresponds to the best answer to each question. You may refer to the passage as often as necessary.

-Extended Response-Write an essay on the following topic.

Remember "Practice Makes Perfect".

Total Pages-53

Answer Key Included

