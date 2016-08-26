Common Core Aligned. George Bush's 9/11 address to the nation provides an engaging resource for students to analyze an author's use of figurative language, analyzing the rhetorical situation, mood and tone, rhetorical appeals, author's purpose, and point of view. This 4-5 day unit teaches the fundamentals of analyzing informational text with the unique acrostic "R.E.A.D.S"

Close “R.E.A.D.S”
Recognize (purpose, tone, point of view)
Evaluate (support)
Analyze (rhetoric)
Develop (questions and judgments)
Summarize (the main idea of the text)

This Unit Includes
1. Common Core Alignment
2. Student Notes and Handouts
3. Teacher "day by day" schedule
4. Text for Analysis
5. Writing Task and Rubric
6. PPT lectures to facilitate student notes (54 slides)

