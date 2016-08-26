Common Core Aligned. George Bush's 9/11 address to the nation provides an engaging resource for students to analyze an author's use of figurative language, analyzing the rhetorical situation, mood and tone, rhetorical appeals, author's purpose, and point of view. This 4-5 day unit teaches the fundamentals of analyzing informational text with the unique acrostic "R.E.A.D.S"



Close “R.E.A.D.S”

Recognize (purpose, tone, point of view)

Evaluate (support)

Analyze (rhetoric)

Develop (questions and judgments)

Summarize (the main idea of the text)



If you are interested in the detailed close reading bundle including PPT lectures and guided student activities visit the link below



Close Reading Guidelines and Activities Bundle



If you are interested in other close reading resources or close reading bundles, visit the link below:



Close Reading Resources



This Unit Includes

1. Common Core Alignment

2. Student Notes and Handouts

3. Teacher "day by day" schedule

4. Text for Analysis

5. Writing Task and Rubric

6. PPT lectures to facilitate student notes (54 slides)