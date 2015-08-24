A Corner of the Universe is the acclaimed Newbery Honor novel which deals with the topics of self-image and autism in a sensitive and unforgettable manner.
This novel study unit is a comprehensive 58 page, teacher-friendly guide presented chapter-by-chapter. It includes the following distinct sections: Vocabulary, Comprehension Questions (including many higher-level thinking questions); and Extension Activities. The unit includes everything needed to teach the novel including: research assignments, cloze activities, creative writing opportunities, character studies, discussion/brainstorming opportunities, literary devices, analogies, synonyms and antonyms, parts of speech, investigations of plot and setting, crossword and word search puzzles.
Numerous links to the Common Core Standards.
Check out "Island of the Blue Dolphins"; - a free offering on TES done by the author in the same format as "A Corner of the Universe";.
The writer of this novel study has had more than 50 curriculum units published.
